May 5, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- President Donald Trump declared victory over Obamacare Thursday night in the wake of the U.S. House approving an overhaul of major sections of the Affordable Care Act. The measure still has an uphill fight to clear the U.S. Senate before it hits Trump's desk, and The New York Times wondered this morning if the GOP victory in the House "has stirred a hornet's next."
"I think [Republicans] are staring death in the face," Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Virginia) told the Times. "They asked their vulnerable members to take an enormous gamble and risk on an act of faith that I guarantee will not pay off."
- The U.S. Department of Labor reports job growth recovered in April, sending the U.S. unemployment rate to a 10-year low. Reuters reports 211,000 jobs were added to American payrolls last month, resulting in an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in March. The average hourly wage increased by 0.3 percent. Analysts say hiring in health care and the leisure and hospitality industry led the pack.
- Idaho Gives broke all of its records on May 4, raising more than $1.3 million from 10,529 donors, who gave to 628 different Gem State nonprofits. The previous record for the one-day give-a-thon was $1.1 million raised in 2015. The most successful nonprofit during Idaho Gives 2017 was Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest which brought in $40,555 in donations. The charity with the greatest number of unique donors was The Idaho Humane Society with 555 donations.
- Delta is the latest airline to apologize for kicking passengers off a flight. ABC News reports Brian and Brittany Schear were threatened with jail and losing their two children if they didn't give up their toddler's seat. The Schears, who were traveling from Maui to Los Angeles with an infant and a toddler, had put their 18-year-old son on an earlier flight so their toddler could sit in his carseat next to them—rather than on one of their laps. The Delta crew said they needed the seat for another passenger and the ticket wasn't transferable. The family was ordered off the flight. The story went viral triggering an apology and refunds from Delta headquarters.
- It's final exam time, and some students will go to great lengths to get a passing grade, like the University of Kentucky student who tried crawling through air ducts to steal an exam paper from his instructor's office. The Lexington Herald Leader reports 21-year-old Henry Lynch was caught when the instructor returned to the office. Lynch, a biosystems engineering student, was charged with felony burglary. An accomplice was also charged, and the duo will be arraigned Monday, June 26.
- Speaking of Kentucky, the 143rd Kentucky Derby flies out of the gate on Saturday, May 6, and the sentimental favorite is Patch, a one-eyed horse. Patch's trainer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he's not exactly sure how the horse lost the eye.
"We came in one morning, and his eye was a little swollen, and he was tearing heavily," said trainer Todd Pletcher, saying the eye had to be removed after aggressive treatment. As of this morning, Patch's odds of winning the Derby are 30-1.
Related Stories
-
May 4, 2017
-
May 3, 2017
Tags: Citydesk, Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump, Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, U.S. Department of Labor, April unemployment, Idaho Gives, Delta Airlines, University of Kentucky, Kentucky Derby, Patch, Video
Speaking of...
-
May 4, 2017
-
May 4, 2017
-
May 2, 2017
-
More »
More by George Prentice
-
May 4, 2017
-
May 4, 2017
-
May 3, 2017
-
More »
Readers also liked…
-
Sep 1, 2016
-
Nov 4, 2015
-
Feb 18, 2016