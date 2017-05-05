Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
Last Issue

May 05, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

May 5, 2017: What to Know 

By
BINGO BARNES
  • Bingo Barnes
  • President Donald Trump declared victory over Obamacare Thursday night in the wake of the U.S. House approving an overhaul of major sections of the Affordable Care Act. The measure still has an uphill fight to clear the U.S. Senate before it hits Trump's desk, and The New York Times wondered this morning if the GOP victory in the House "has stirred a hornet's next."
    "I think [Republicans] are staring death in the face," Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Virginia) told the Times. "They asked their vulnerable members to take an enormous gamble and risk on an act of faith that I guarantee will not pay off."


  • The U.S. Department of Labor reports job growth recovered in April, sending the U.S. unemployment rate to a 10-year low. Reuters reports 211,000 jobs were added to American payrolls last month, resulting in an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in March. The average hourly wage increased by 0.3 percent. Analysts say hiring in health care and the leisure and hospitality industry led the pack.
  • Idaho Gives broke all of its records on May 4, raising more than $1.3 million from 10,529 donors, who gave to 628 different Gem State nonprofits. The previous record for the one-day give-a-thon was $1.1 million raised in 2015. The most successful nonprofit during Idaho Gives 2017 was Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest which brought in $40,555 in donations. The charity with the greatest number of unique donors was The Idaho Humane Society with 555 donations.


  • Delta is the latest airline to apologize for kicking passengers off a flight. ABC News reports Brian and Brittany Schear were threatened with jail and losing their two children if they didn't give up their toddler's seat. The Schears, who were traveling from Maui to Los Angeles with an infant and a toddler, had put their 18-year-old son on an earlier flight so their toddler could sit in his carseat next to them—rather than on one of their laps. The Delta crew said they needed the seat for another passenger and the ticket wasn't transferable. The family was ordered off the flight. The story went viral triggering an apology and refunds from Delta headquarters.
  • It's final exam time, and some students will go to great lengths to get a passing grade, like the University of Kentucky student who tried crawling through air ducts to steal an exam paper from his instructor's office. The Lexington Herald Leader reports 21-year-old Henry Lynch was caught when the instructor returned to the office. Lynch, a biosystems engineering student, was charged with felony burglary. An accomplice was also charged, and the duo will be arraigned Monday, June 26.
  • Speaking of Kentucky, the 143rd Kentucky Derby flies out of the gate on Saturday, May 6, and the sentimental favorite is Patch, a one-eyed horse. Patch's trainer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he's not exactly sure how the horse lost the eye.
    "We came in one morning, and his eye was a little swollen, and he was tearing heavily," said trainer Todd Pletcher, saying the eye had to be removed after aggressive treatment. As of this morning, Patch's odds of winning the Derby are 30-1.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Labrador, Simpson Join GOP Majority in Drive to Repeal/Replace Major Sections of Obamacare

    Labrador, Simpson Join GOP Majority in Drive to Repeal/Replace Major Sections of Obamacare

    “This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation. By supporting this bill, our elected officials voted to block thousands of their constituents, and millions of people around the country, from essential health care."
    • by George Prentice
    • May 4, 2017
  • May 4, 2017: What to Know

    May 4, 2017: What to Know

    House Republicans say they have the votes to upend Obamacare, a massive Google Docs phishing scam, ITD releases footage of north Idaho trail crash, Idaho Gives is off to a running start, Boise police investigate a home invasion, a morning television engagement and Colbert unholsters his defense of lewd Trump joke.
    • by George Prentice
    • May 4, 2017
  • Boise City Council Advances Efforts on New Library, Police Micro-Station

    Boise City Council Advances Efforts on New Library, Police Micro-Station

    "I don't think it will come as a shock to anyone that at the top of my list is the main library, front and center. It's a project whose time has come."
    • by George Prentice
    • May 3, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation