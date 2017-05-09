May 9, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- The U.S. has spent the better part of the past decade pulling troops out of Afghanistan, but the Trump White House is now looking to change that. According to NBC News, President Donald Trump is considering a plan that could deploy as many as 5,000 more troops to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban. NBC News reports the military escalation stems from Trump's desire to reverse worsening security in Afghanistan and "start winning again," according to one U.S. official. It has now been 15 years since U.S. forces first began the war in Afghanistan.
- Jimmy Kimmel returned to his ABC late night show Monday night, one week after he tearfully told his national audience that his son had been born with a congenital heart defect, requiring open-heart surgery. "If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't mater how much money you make," Kimmel said May 1. Despite widespread sympathy for the Kimmel, the late night comic came under fire from some pundits and media outlets. "I know this is gonna shock you—there were some not-so-nice things that people said about me," Kimmel said Monday night, pointing to a New York Post headline that read, "Jimmy Kimmel's Obscene Lies About Kids and Medical Care." The Washington Times, meanwhile, carried a story with the headline, "Shut Up Jimmy Kimmel, You Elitist Creep." In response, Kimmel looked into the camera Monday and said, "I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive. I was offensive and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me." Kimmel even referred to some controversial remarks from Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho), who during a central Idaho town hall said, "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." Kimmel told his audience, "And that guy's a congressman. Not a garbage man. A congressman."
complaint_5.pdf
- The ACLU of Idaho is suing the Idaho Department of Correction for failing to accommodate Jewish inmates with kosher meals. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of four prisoners, is asking for an injunction to immediately provide for kosher meals to prisoners. The ACLU argues that during the most recent Passover in April, two Jewish prisoners ate only fruit and matzo because there were no kosher meals. The suit alleges a violation of a constitutional right to free expression of religion. IDOC has until Thursday, May 25 to respond. Read the full suit below:
- Shaquille O'Neal says he's seriously thinking about running for sheriff. Sharing his thoughts with an Atlanta TV station, O'Neal didn't say where he might run for office, but the famous athlete owns homes in Florida and Georgia. WXIA-TV reports O'Neal is already an honorary deputy in Clayton County, Ga., and has been a reserve police office in Los Angeles, Miami and Tempe, Ariz.
- American Idol has only been off the air for one year, but ABC News confirmed this morning that it was rebooting the show for the 2017-2018 television season. Former Idol host Ryan Seacrest, who recently announced he would be the permanent co-host for Live With Kelly and Ryan, alongside Kelly Ripa, said he hasn't "gotten that far" with ABC executives about hosting the new Idol.
Tags: Citydesk, cops, media, Politics, prisons, religion, war, Weather, Donald Trump, Trump, President Donald Trump, Afghanistan, Lieutenant Governor Brad Little, Brad Little, Blaine County, ACLU-Idaho, ACLU, Idaho Department of Correction, IDOC, Video
Speaking of...
-
May 8, 2017
-
May 5, 2017
-
May 4, 2017
-
More »
More by George Prentice
-
May 8, 2017
-
May 6, 2017
-
May 5, 2017
-
More »
Readers also liked…
-
Sep 1, 2016
-
Nov 4, 2015
-
Feb 18, 2016