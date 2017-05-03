Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
Last Issue

May 03, 2017 Arts & Culture » Lit

May the Fourth Be With You 

By
picks_starwarsday_123rf.jpg

123RF

Related Events

  • Star Wars Party: May the 4th Be With You @ Ada Community Library Hidden Springs Branch

    • Thu., May 4, 4 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

For Yoda-level fans, every day is Star Wars Day. The high point of the calendar, however, is May 4, when the force inhabits the fourth. Get Jedi with it at two Star Wars celebrations at the Boise Public Library and Ada Community Library Hidden Springs Branch.

At the Boise library, Star Wars-themed arts and crafts will be followed by a virtual reality session in which you'll defend the Millennium Falcon in an all out space battle. The Falcon secured from foes, clear your throat for the Chewbacca Roar Contest and settle in for a screening of Rogue One. At the Ada Community Library, padawans and masters alike will enjoy games, crafts and snacks.

4-9 p.m., FREE. Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd., 208-972-8200, boisepubliclibrary.org/calendar.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Ada Community Library Hidden Springs Branch, Boise Public Library

More Lit »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Lit

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation