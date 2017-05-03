May the Fourth Be With You 

For Yoda-level fans, every day is Star Wars Day. The high point of the calendar, however, is May 4, when the force inhabits the fourth. Get Jedi with it at two Star Wars celebrations at the Boise Public Library and Ada Community Library Hidden Springs Branch.

At the Boise library, Star Wars-themed arts and crafts will be followed by a virtual reality session in which you'll defend the Millennium Falcon in an all out space battle. The Falcon secured from foes, clear your throat for the Chewbacca Roar Contest and settle in for a screening of Rogue One. At the Ada Community Library, padawans and masters alike will enjoy games, crafts and snacks.

4-9 p.m., FREE. Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd., 208-972-8200, boisepubliclibrary.org/calendar.