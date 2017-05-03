MayDay Micro Music Festival, May 6, Visual Arts Collective 

Like the song says, "Everybody needs somebody." That's the gist of the Boise Hive, which provides practice space and emotional support for local musicians. The nonprofit also needs somebody—or somebodies—to help keep the lights on and continue its good work. The Hive is teaming up with the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline for a joint fundraiser filled with music, workshops, a music video showcase, food and more Saturday, May 6 at the Visual Arts Collective.

As many as 12 bands will perform on two stages, including Abaasy, a.k.a. Belle, Black Bolt, Brett Netson, Cerberus Rex, Faded Leroy, The Dorks from Ork (Boise Commonauts), Glenn Mantang and the GOV, The Hand, The Lost Men, Lyonsdale and Star Warrior. Workshops will focus on band development, empathy listening and making a music video. Food trucks Tacos y Tortas El Paco and Burgerlicious will also be on hand.

Good music, good information and good food add up to a good time for two good causes.