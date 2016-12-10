Mayor Bieter Urges President-elect Trump to Follow Boise's Example When Addressing Immigration 

click to enlarge
While the world awaits the January 2017 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, which will likely see a shift in U.S. immigration policies, a number of new Idahoans are preparing to swear the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15.
In a guest opinion sent to Idaho newspapers, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter
celebrated the city's diversity and noted the impact immigration has had on Boise and all of Idaho.
"President-elect Trump and Congress should keep Boise's experience and the experience of many cities in the United States in mind when addressing immigration and refugee issues," wrote Bieter, adding the city's many departments and agencies ensure refugees are safe and have access to programs. "We're don't debate about who is more worthy or where they're from. We are a welcoming city. We all have work to do."
The 46 men and women who have undergone arduous vetting to become the citizens of the United States came to Idaho from all corners of the world, including Argentina, Canada, China, Congo, Congo-Kinshasa, India, Ireland, Iraq, Laos, Liberia, Mexico, Pakistan, The Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Ukraine and Vietnam.
The Dec. 15 ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Idaho-Boise Field Office
.
A January 2016 pro-refugee demonstration at the Idaho Statehouse.