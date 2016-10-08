McCall Set to Loosen 'Mostly Local' Ordinance for Restaurants 

click to enlarge
For years, McCall has enforced a "mostly local" ordinance, limiting the number of chain restaurants that can operate in the resort community. Now, there is a proposal before the city that would open the gates to restaurateurs who own multiple eateries in other communities.
The debate surfaced
earlier this month when owners of The Griddle
, who operate four other iterations of the restaurant in Idaho and Nevada, said they wanted to open fifth location in McCall. However, the "mostly local" ordinance dictates no more than 10 percent of the town's restaurants can be chains, and that limit is maxed out with Subway, Chapala, Moxie Java, Stax and KB's Burritos already operating in McCall. All together, there 44 eateries currently operating in McCall.
This week's McCall Star-News
reports the city's Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval of a modification to the ordinance that would allow restaurants with five or fewer out-of-town locations to open in McCall.
The Griddle owners said they already have their eye on space in Alpine Village. If the proposed rule change is approved by the McCall City Council, they'll be flipping pancakes in the resort community sooner than later.