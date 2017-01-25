McCall Winter Carnival 

At the 52nd annual Winter Carnival in McCall, you can find snow sculptures bigger than your apartment, Mardi Gras a month before Fat Tuesday and a race of pet dogs pulling household sleds. The schedule for this nine-day party spans everything from concerts and fireworks to oddities like snowshoe golf and a hairy legs contest. If you're dithering about the drive to McCall, the Nampa Recreation Department is happy to help. For $40, you can hop a heated charter bus on Friday, Jan. 27, for a one-day road trip, leaving from and returning to the Nampa Recreation Center. If an overnight stay is more your speed, $175 gets you round-trip transpo (leaving Tuesday, Jan. 31), a night at the Ashley Inn, and dinner and lunch both days.