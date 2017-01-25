Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
January 25, 2017 Arts & Culture

McCall Winter Carnival 

By
Sculptures and snowshoes and sled dogs, oh my!

Kelsey Hawes

Sculptures and snowshoes and sled dogs, oh my!

click to enlarge SCULPTURES AND SNOWSHOES AND SLED DOGS, OH MY! - Sculptures and snowshoes and sled dogs, oh my!
  • Sculptures and snowshoes and sled dogs, oh my!
  • Sculptures and snowshoes and sled dogs, oh my!

At the 52nd annual Winter Carnival in McCall, you can find snow sculptures bigger than your apartment, Mardi Gras a month before Fat Tuesday and a race of pet dogs pulling household sleds. The schedule for this nine-day party spans everything from concerts and fireworks to oddities like snowshoe golf and a hairy legs contest. If you're dithering about the drive to McCall, the Nampa Recreation Department is happy to help. For $40, you can hop a heated charter bus on Friday, Jan. 27, for a one-day road trip, leaving from and returning to the Nampa Recreation Center. If an overnight stay is more your speed, $175 gets you round-trip transpo (leaving Tuesday, Jan. 31), a night at the Ashley Inn, and dinner and lunch both days.

