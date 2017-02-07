Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Last Issue

February 07, 2017 Music

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes to Play The Olympic in May 

By
Punk cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will perform at The Olympic.

Flickr user "wetwebwork" CC BY-SA 2.0

Punk cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will perform at The Olympic.

Related Locations

Since it released its first seven-inch single in 1995—comprising John Denver covers—punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes has been setting the bar for cover bands with a decades-long outpouring of content. And some of the best costumes around.

Members Spike, Joey Cape and Dave Raul of Lagwagon; Jay Bentley of Bad Religion; and Chris Cheney of The Living End will take over The Olympic on Friday, May 5, with opener Pangea. The band will be on the road promoting its latest album, Rake It In: The Greatest Hits (Fat Wreck), which is set for release Friday, April 7.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. They go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Anti-Flag In-store

Latest in Music

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Anti-Flag In-store @ The Record Exchange

    • Tue., Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Lydia Loveless In-store @ The Record Exchange

    • FREE

  • User Submitted
    Gospel Music Workshop and Concert (Workshops & Classes)

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 9 a.m. & 7 p.m. FREE concert, $30 workshop
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation