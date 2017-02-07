Me First and the Gimme Gimmes to Play The Olympic in May 

Since it released its first seven-inch single in 1995—comprising John Denver covers—punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes has been setting the bar for cover bands with a decades-long outpouring of content. And some of the best costumes around.
Members Spike, Joey Cape and Dave Raul of Lagwagon; Jay Bentley of Bad Religion; and Chris Cheney of The Living End will take over The Olympic on Friday, May 5, with opener Pangea. The band will be on the road promoting its latest album, Rake It In: The Greatest Hits
(Fat Wreck), which is set for release Friday, April 7.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. They go on sale
Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.