Meet ‘Dr. Psycho’ 

Occasionally we look to our sister papers in the Association of Alternative Newsmedia for content Boiseans wouldn't otherwise see. This week we found a stellar piece of reporting from the Pacific Northwest Inlander in Spokane, Wash. that we couldn't resist picking up.

Reporter Jake Thomas dug deep into a bizarre case in northern Idaho that briefly made headlines here in the capital but soon faded. It concerns Dr. Rafael Beier, a 62-year-old physician who served economically depressed areas, including the Silver Valley northeast of Coeur d'Alene.

Outwardly, Beier was a compassionate medical man strong in his Christian faith. After night fell, however, he shed his buttoned-down exterior and turned into "Dr. Psycho," as the dancers at Stateline Showgirls in Post Falls came to call him.

With his prescription pad in hand, he pushed pills to the dancers as well as members of the small community. His life turned even more chaotic as he entered into a relationship with one Showgirls employee in her 20s.

Find out how Beier's descent ended and what's next for the doctor-turned-drug dealer on Page 6.

Elsewhere in this week's edition of Boise Weekly you'll find an official guide to the 37th annual Hyde Park Street Fair, set to go down Friday, Sept. 16-Sunday, Sept. 18 at Camel's Back Park in the North End.

Get all the info you need on vendor booths, kids' activities, food and musical acts starting on Page 13.

If you've been following BW online you're already aware that News Editor/Film Guru George Prentice has been powering through screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Page 19 he shares some of the best films he's seen so far along with some speculation on how they'll do come awards season. Get more TIFF coverage see boiseweekly.com.