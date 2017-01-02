Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 28
January 02, 2017 News » Citydesk

Meet the Treasure Valley's 2017 New Year Babies 

click to enlarge Newborns Faila (left) and Cory (right) were welcomed into the world on Jan. 1, 2017 - SAINT AL'S AND ST. LUKE'S
  • Saint Al's and St. Luke's
  • Newborns Faila (left) and Cory (right) were welcomed into the world on Jan. 1, 2017
While some welcomed 2017 with a New Year's Day groan, there was optimism aplenty in the maternity wards of St. Luke's and Saint Al's Boise hospitals. Both hospitals shared the joy via their Facebook pages.

The miracle workers at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center assisted Cory Brian Keefe into the world at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, the newborn son of JaiCi Keefe and Andrew Fuentes. St. Luke's gifted the family with a new car seat.

Over at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, a baby girl, Faila, was born at 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 1. She was born to parents Tantine and Bannane (who didn't provide a last name). Saint Al's presented the family with diapers, blankets and baby clothes.


