Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
This Week
Breew Times Tue. Oct. 11
Last Issue

October 12, 2016 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Minerva's Breakdown: Halloween Costumes 

By
minervajayne.jpg

Dear Minerva,

Halloween is almost here and I can already see the parade of skanky costumes. Will you please try to tell these women that they don't have to dress like sluts in order to celebrate? I mean, really, they need some class. I don't want my children seeing that kind of thing and thinking it's OK to wear stuff like that.

—Disgusted

Dear Disgusted,

Sugar, you are barking up the wrong blonde bombshell if you think I'm about to tell someone how to dress on Halloween (or any other day for that matter). Let me break it on down for you, OK?

1. Halloween is a chance for people to live out a fantasy they might not be able to express any other time. I ain't gonna rain on that parade.

2. While I think there should be some restrictions, such as costumes that are insensitive or offensive to different cultures, for the most part I encourage people to let their freak flag fly.

3. It is nobody's—I repeat—nobody's place to tell a woman what to wear. How dare you participate in and perpetuate "slut shaming." Whatever costume or clothing that makes a woman feel confident, sexy and comfortable is fine by me. It is none of your business what she wears. Her body. Her choice.

4. Don't give me the kid B.S. You are the one responsible for raising your child. The human body is not a source of shame. Get with the program.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More by Minerva Jayne

Readers also liked…

More Minerva's Breakdown »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Latest in Minerva's Breakdown

  • Minerva's Breakdown

    Minerva's Breakdown

    People forget that it is SOCIAL media and end up acting in ways that are decidedly antisocial.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • Minerva' Breakdown

    Minerva' Breakdown

    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Sep 28, 2016
  • Minerva' Breakdown

    Minerva' Breakdown

    The whole “no white after Labor Day” rule was set by society’s elite during an era when strict dress codes were followed.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Sep 21, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    38th Hannahversary @ Humpin' Hannah's

    • Fri., Oct. 14, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    Corks and Canvases @ Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum

    • Thu., Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m. $40

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    18th Annual Idaho Gourd Society's Gourd Festival @ Wyndham Garden Boise Airport

    • Sat., Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. FREE-$2
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation