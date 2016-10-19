Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
October 19, 2016 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Minerva's Breakdown: "Trusty Sidekick" 

By
minervajayne.jpg

Dear Minerva,

I recently got out of a long-term, same-sex relationship. I'm back on the dating scene and looking for a new lady friend. During my last relationship, I got used to using a specific toy. It worked well for me to get the job done and I want to know: Do I retire my trusty sidekick or can he come along for the ride?

Sincerely,

—The Dynamic Duo

Dear Dynamic Duo,

So you want to jump back in the saddle with your trusty comrade. I think there are a couple of ways to approach this. If money isn't a concern, perhaps buy the same model. Doing this will let you still work your magic with the same tool you are used to but one without so much "herstory." This will keep your mattress mojo consistent. If money is an issue, sterilize your old standby. I'm sure you know the BUZZ regarding sex toy maintenance and sterilization. For those who don't, a quick Google search should tell you what you need to know. Of course, the fun route might be to go on a shopping expedition with your new special someone and you can pick something out that not only works for you but for her body, too. This will also give you a fresh start with something that doesn't have so many emotional and sexual memories associated with it. Don't start things off toying with her emotions. There is a whole world of gadgetry at your fingertips. Wishing you good vibrations!

Tags:

