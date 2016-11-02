Minerva's Breakdown 

Dearest Goddess Minerva,

I think I know what the meaning of life is. I haven't exactly learned what the meaning of death is. I was wondering, Minerva, if you could share what you think the meaning of death is?

Sincerely,

Dying to Know

Dearest Dying to Know,

Death is different to everyone. For me, death is the great equalizer. Death is a great mystery. Death is the natural progression all living creatures must go through. Death is indiscriminate. It cares not for time or circumstance. Death is unfair in a world that strives and longs for fairness. Death cuts down some in the prime of their life and lets others linger on in misery. Death can be merciful but more often is confusing. Death takes some who have contributed so much to our world years before they should go and has conversely vouchsafed a long life for evil people who cause harm and pain. Death is a reminder to us that our lives are fragile, and people are ephemeral. Death is a teacher whose lessons should be making us kinder people who are all in this existence together. Death is a part of living. If we are listening to the lessons it teaches us and to the people who have left us, then we know death is just a change in presence. Those we love never really leave us. Death is a transference of energy, and our job is to preserve the lessons for those to come.