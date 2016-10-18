Minor Earthquakes Shake Five Idaho Communities 

click to enlarge
Officials have confirmed a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the small Caribou County community of Bancroft on Sunday, Oct. 16, about 10 miles northwest of Soda Springs. The quake was registered by the United States Geological Survey
, which said the minor quake hit just before 2 p.m. near the East Gem Valley Fault.
About a half hour later, the USGS reported a magnitude 2.2 quake near the Blaine County community of Bellevue. No damage was reported in either earthquake.
Small quakes were also registered Oct. 16 northeast of McCall (magnitude 1.4) and Challis (magnitude 1.7).
Just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 17, a magnitude 1.6 tremor was reported near the Bear Lake County community of Montpelier.
Many eastern Idahoans vividly recall the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, which measured 6.9 on the Richter scale, the most significant earthquake recorded in Idaho. Two Challis children were killed by falling masonry as they walked to school, and the Challis-Mackay region suffered $12.5 million in damage following the 1983 quake.