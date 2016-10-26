Minvera's Breakdown 

I have received several questions about how to weather this election year while being inundated with political opinion on social media. I personally know people who have lost friends and family over politics this year. How can you stay sane and still enjoy social media? Before you comment or engage, check the following:

1. How many spelling, punctuation and/or grammatical errors are there? If the comments are rife with these mistakes, the individuals and commenters are probably as paranoid of dictionaries and the educational system as they are of the candidates. Remember, there is no test to qualify as a voter in the U.S.

2. Do the comments contain references to half-cocked conspiracy theories, evidence that is apocryphal at best and/or point to possible emotional issues present in the commenter? You'll already be losing the battle, even with your well-vetted sources and official legal findings.

3. Does the so-called "proof" of commenters' statements consist of internet memes and links to sketchy URLs? The internet has many virtues. However, it is a breeding ground for inaccuracy, gossip and lies. If commenters can't verify their sources, then perhaps truth doesn't interest them. A well meaning comment in response isn't worth compromising your happiness for.

If any of these conditions are present, simply scroll on by. No amount of shouting into the void will sway the parties in question or correct their delusions. As Mark Twain said, "Never argue with fools. Onlookers may not be able to tell the difference."