January 18, 2017 News » Citydesk

MLK Celebration Keynote Speaker: Tavis Smiley 

Culminating a week of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.-inspired celebrations and service events at Boise State University, author, philanthropist, and talk show host Tavis Smiley will deliver a keynote address about "Why the Message Still Matters." Smiley has written dozens of books, including Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr'.s Final Year, and a memoir about his friendship with Maya Angelou.

"He has a passion to educate about the black experience, black history, black responsibility, black achievement and black people," said Charlie Rose, writing about Smiley being named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People" in 2009. "In the end, it is not just about Tavis, not just about African Americans... It is about an unfinished American agenda that serves us all."

