Monica Lewinsky Coming to Boise 

Two decades after her affair with then-U.S. President Bill Clinton rocked the nation and precipitated an impeachment, Monica Lewinsky still makes headlines. One of the most well known figures in modern American political history, her name has even come up more than once during the current presidential election.

Lewinsky is set to visit Boise ahead of Election Day, but don't even try to get a ticket to hear her speak. The exact date and location of her talk are being kept secret by the sponsors of her appearance, the Idaho chapter of the international Young Presidents' Organization.

"YPO is a member-led network of business presidents and CEOs," said Rob Swikert, YPO Idaho education chair. "We currently have 29 members. We're pretty exclusive and our events are confidential."

That said, YPO members often travel to other states to attend exclusive appearances from high-profile speakers. Swikert estimated that "a little less than 100 YPO members" would be in Boise to see Lewinsky speak.

"It will be mid-October. But we won't say where, at least to non-members," he added.

Lewinsky has spoken to private groups about her new mission to combat cyberbullying, saying "I want to put my suffering to good use and give purpose to my past."

"Not a day goes by that I am not reminded of that mistake and regret it completely," Lewinsky said at a conference in London on Sept. 29. "I learned the devastating consequences."

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has hinted that he may be invoking Lewinsky's name more often in the days leading up to the election, suggesting the infidelities of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's husband reflect poorly on the candidate herself.

"Hillary Clinton was married to the single greatest abuser of women in the history of politics," Trump told The New York Times on Sept. 20. "I think it's a serious problem for them, and it's something that I'm considering talking about more in the near future."

Lewinsky has remained apolitical in the decades that followed her scandal as a White House intern. Whether she'll address or be asked about the current political climate will only be known to the few dozen YPO members when they gather in Boise to see her speak later this month.



