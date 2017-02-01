Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
February 01, 2017 Rec & Sports » Play

Monster Jam 2017 

Gasoline, nitro and bravado.

Courtesy Monster jam

Gasoline, nitro and bravado.

If five-ton trucks raging around an arena at 2,000 horsepower sounds like a good time, don't miss Monster Jam at the Ford Idaho Center. Grrrrrave Digger and other infamous trucks will race through obstacle courses and compete in a freestyle circuit crushing cars, popping wheelies and catching air off ramps. A few years ago, Maximum Destruction driver Tom Meents managed to land both a double backflip and a front flip in his truck. (If you don't catch it at the show, watch the videos on Youtube. It's freaking epic.) Super-fans have a chance to meet drivers face-to-face on Saturday at a Pit Party before the afternoon show. Don't forget ear protection—nitro and bravado can be a lot to handle.

