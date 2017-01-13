More Idaho GOP Fireworks: Senate Mulling Challenged Election and Freshman Senator Wants to Make Abortion First-Degree Murder 

click to enlarge
Amid the Statehouse controversy in which Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) had her committee assignments stripped by GOP leadership
following remarks that female House members gained leadership if they "spread their legs," legislators are girding themselves for more provocation from yet another northern Idaho Republican, this time from freshman Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow).
The 63-year-old retired Moscow police officer, who upset veteran legislator Dan Schmidt in November, says he'd like to see women who undergo abortion charged with first-degree murder.
Idaho Legislature
Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow)
The Lewiston Tribune
reported this week that Foreman insists he's crafting the proposed legislation, in spite of the fact that a nearly exact same ballot initiative is being pushed by Coeur d'Alene-based Abolish Abortion.
"I don't care what people think of me," Foreman told the Tribune
. "I'm here to do what I think is best for the people."
Foreman added he would also charge the physician who performed the abortion with first-degree murder.
Meanwhile, an eastern Idaho Republican still can't seem to let go of his November defeat to Rep. Mark Nye (D-Pocatello). The Idaho State Journal reports
Tom Katsilometes made an appeal to the Idaho Senate to review his loss to Nye (Katsilometes lost by 500 votes in District 29). The Idaho Constitution stipulates the Idaho Senate would be the ultimate arbiter in an election challenge, not the courts.
As a result, the Senate State Affairs Committee has been assigned to examine a box of documents, including sealed testimonies regarding the election outcome. A final decision is expected later in the legislative session. The State Affairs Committee includes seven Republicans and two Democrats.
Only two other similar election contests have ended up in the lap of the Idaho Legislature: one in 1945 and a second in 1980. In both cases, the challenges were dismissed.