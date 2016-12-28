Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 28
December 28, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Mostly Muff's Rockin' NYE, Dec. 31, Visual Arts Collective 

click to enlarge COURTESY BAND
  • Courtesy Band

New Year's Eve is supposed to be a time to welcome the next trip around the sun with a little optimism and a lot of champagne. Still, more than a few people will be giving the bird to 2016—a year in which luminaries like David Bowie and Leonard Cohen left us for someplace better, and a reality TV star was elected president. In times like these, tradition matters. For years, Mostly Muff has performed a raucous New Year's Eve party at the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City. The once-a-year, gender-bending Saturnalia has long been one of the most hotly anticipated bashes of any stripe in the Treasure Valley. This year, pay what you want at the door to see Mostly Muff play with G1RL CR3W and Dirty Moogs. Some proceeds from the event support Artisans for Hope. This is a 21-and-over show, so leave the kids at home.

