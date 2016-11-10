Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Last Issue

November 10, 2016 News » Citydesk

Motorist Leaves Vehicle, Is Struck and Killed, on I-84 Near Broadway 

By
click to enlarge FLICKR USER EDWARD KIMMEL, CC BY 2.0
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Broadway Avenue in Boise early Thursday.

Idaho State Police said a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on I-84 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting the guard rail. When the driver exited the vehicle, he was struck by a 2012 Freightliner commercial vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Matthew Martin, 24, of Ontario, Ore., was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise but died a short time later. The lanes of travel were blocked for nearly five-and-a-half hours while ISP continued its investigation into the accident.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation