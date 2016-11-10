Motorist Leaves Vehicle, Is Struck and Killed, on I-84 Near Broadway 

A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Broadway Avenue in Boise early Thursday.Idaho State Police said a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on I-84 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting the guard rail. When the driver exited the vehicle, he was struck by a 2012 Freightliner commercial vehicle.The driver of the Toyota, identified as Matthew Martin, 24, of Ontario, Ore., was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise but died a short time later. The lanes of travel were blocked for nearly five-and-a-half hours while ISP continued its investigation into the accident.