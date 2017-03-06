Search
March 06, 2017 News » Citydesk

Mountain Home Dentist, Previously Charged With Lewd Conduct, Accused of Selling Drugs Near School 

By
click to enlarge John Goodrich, 57, is charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. - ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • John Goodrich, 57, is charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
A Mountain Home dentist has bonded out of the Ada County Jail after being charged with the illegal sale of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. It's the second felony charge against the dentist in the past six months.

Dr. John Goodrich, 57, who operates out of the Toothdome Smile Enhancement Center on W. Sixth Street in Mountain Home, was taken into custody and jailed March 3, but has since posted bail. Prosecutors said Goodrich sold Halcion, a commonly-used drug to sedate dental patients. Goodrich obtained a license to practice dentistry in Idaho in 1991 and has been practicing ever since in Mountain Home.

Goodrich's previous court record indicates he was arrested in  September 2016 on a charge of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.  Elmore County prosecutors said Goodrich abused a girl two decades ago, but there is no statute of limitations for sex crimes against children in Idaho. Mountain Home police said they obtained tape recordings of a conversation between Goodrich and the victim that implicated him in the crime. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and that trial is slated to begin in June.
