Movie Night: Take Me to the River 

Memphis, Tenn. is often called the "Home of the Blues," and it's probably impossible to overstate the influence of the city on the evolution of American music. In the documentary Take Me to the River, artists new and old revisit that history, and combine their talents to produce a new album. Legendary acts like Mavis Staples, Al Green and Otis Clay are side by side in the studio with Snoop Dogg and Frayser Boy, melding the classic sounds of soul with modern rap. It's not all studio scenes: the documentary gets real about the civil-rights era turmoil that shaped much of the music, and artists reflect on the lessons they've learned—all in an attempt to pass the legacy and history of Memphis on to the next generation. Watch the film at The Playhouse on Sunday, Feb 26.