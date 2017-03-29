Search
March 29, 2017 BW Picks » Find

Movies With Mikey 

By
find_movieswithmikey.jpg

Like riding a bike after years of driving a car, there's a moment in every critic's life when he or she grabs the craft firmly by the handlebars. Desire and appreciation become addictive as the critic moves toward greater and more subtle insights. Movies with Mikey, a YouTube channel from the Chainsawsuit Original group, may have viewers watching movies with a more critical eye, while also appreciating them on a deeper level. The passion host Mikey Neumann has for the films he critiques is obvious, as he delights in asides and observations on favorites like Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel and J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Neumann introduces new avenues of thought regarding key filmmakers and their contributions to cinema, he is generally quirky and funny, and he never gets lost in his critical virtuosity—he always ties his observations to the emotional and moral cores of the movies he reviews. Movies with Mikey is entertaining but, moreso, it can turn a casual viewer into an informed and appreciative one.

