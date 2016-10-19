Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
Last Issue

October 19, 2016 News » Citydesk

Multiple Law Enforcers Team Up to Arrest Boise Man on Charge of Enticing Minor 

By
click to enlarge Douglas West, 44, is chaged with enticement of a minor over the internet. - ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • Douglas West, 44, is chaged with enticement of a minor over the internet.


The Idaho Attorney General's Office announced early Wednesday that a Boise man was behind bars following a lengthy investigation into his alleged enticement of a minor.

Investigators with the AG's Internet Crimes Against Children task force said the suspect communicated via the internet to meet a 15 year old after school for the purpose of having sex. But once the suspect arrived at the meetup location, he was taken into custody. ICAC worked alongside the Ada County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in the investigation.

Douglas West, 44, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail late Tuesday and charged with a felony count of enticing a child through the internet.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is asking if any member of the public has information regarding the investigation to immediately contact ICAC at 208-334-4527. 
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation