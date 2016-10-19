Multiple Law Enforcers Team Up to Arrest Boise Man on Charge of Enticing Minor 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

The Idaho Attorney General's Office announced early Wednesday that a Boise man was behind bars following a lengthy investigation into his alleged enticement of a minor.Investigators with the AG's Internet Crimes Against Children task force said the suspect communicated via the internet to meet a 15 year old after school for the purpose of having sex. But once the suspect arrived at the meetup location, he was taken into custody. ICAC worked alongside the Ada County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in the investigation.Douglas West, 44, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail late Tuesday and charged with a felony count of enticing a child through the internet.Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is asking if any member of the public has information regarding the investigation to immediately contact ICAC at 208-334-4527.