Music, Movement and More 

The key to reaching new heights can be a strategic collaboration—as massive as Psy's "Gangnam Style" was, his "Hangover" feat.Snoop Dogg gave the South Korean pop star a boost of cred (and simply confirmed the theory that Snoop Dogg might be the coolest guy in the world). Local singer-songwriter/guitar virtuoso Ned Evett and his wife, singer-songwriter Kim Philley, took it a step further, blending their romantic pairing with an artistic one, which resulted in Ruins (2016), the debut EP from their new-ish project, Music Box (facebook.com/musicboxboise). See this dynamic duo live at the release party for Ruins on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Record Exchange. The party starts at 6 p.m. and, as always, is for all ages and free.

For people with Parkinson's diseases, the smallest movement can be a big deal. Dance for Parkinson's Idaho is a non-profit organization (part of the national Dance for PD program) started in 2016 by Ballet Idaho principal dancer Elizabeth Keller and taught by her and a roster of dancers who have been trained in the official Dance for PD method, which "allows people with Parkinson's to experience the joys and benefits of dance while creatively addressing symptom-specific concerns related to balance, cognition, motor skill, depression and physical confidence." Free classes are weekly, available in Eagle and Boise, and open to anyone with mobility issues. Plus, on alternating weeks, the musical accompaniment is live.

The winter session was set to begin Jan. 23, but Keller pushed the kick-off to Jan. 30 due to weather and road conditions. Visit danceforparkinsonsidaho.org for locations and schedule.

In a couple of months, as the weather starts to warm up, a bunch of big names are scheduled to turn it up at Taco Bell Arena. Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his box of buddies on Saturday, March 11; Journey makes a return trip on Monday, March 20; Eric Church stops in on his first solo tour on Friday, March 24; comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy decided to bring their We've Been Thinking tour on Saturday, April 22; and Bastille visits Boise for the first time on Saturday, April 29. Tickets are on sale now.