Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
Last Issue

January 29, 2017 News » Citydesk

Must-Needs at Interfaith Sanctuary: Over-the-Counter Cold Remedies, Coloring Books 

By
BOISE WEEKLY
  • Boise Weekly
Record-breaking snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures continue to threaten some of the region's most vulnerable citizens: hundreds of homeless men, women and children who rely on Treasure Valley shelters for temporary housing. At Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, caregivers say the brutal winter weather has triggered additional challenges.

“We try not to ever turn anyone away, and a lot of people are sleeping on mats in the common areas,” said Interfaith spokeswoman April Neale. “And right now there are a lot of sick people.”

That's why the shelter is in need of donations of medicine and other supplies to treat illness.

“It’s a very stressful situation to be homeless and cold and to be around a lot of people in a closed environment who’re sick,” said Neale. “We desperately need over-the-counter cough drops, immunity boosters, Airborne Gummies, and Emergen-C packets.”

Neale added that some of the  younger shelter residents would like something else: coloring books and color pencils.

“Coloring books are a wonderful way for people to de-stress and have a creative outlet and to do something that eases their anxiety. It’s a remarkable thing,” said Neale. "You would be amazed at how much it eases the stress level of our guests."

The community can donate items directly at the shelter every day after 6 p.m.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Headlines for Jan. 29: What to Know?

    Headlines for Jan. 29: What to Know?

    Idaho's congressional delegation aligns with Trump on immigration crackdown (although Labrador said there should have been more guidance), two arrests at a Boise home invasion and free Wi-Fi will go live on Treasure Valley buses Monday morning.
    • by George Prentice
    • Jan 29, 2017
  • Pro-Immigration, Refugee Rallies Planned For Sunday at Boise Airport

    Pro-Immigration, Refugee Rallies Planned For Sunday at Boise Airport

    The rallies are in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump preventing refugees and some immigrants from entering the U.S.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Jan 29, 2017
  • Headlines for Jan. 28, 2017: What to Know?

    Headlines for Jan. 28, 2017: What to Know?

    Trump offers a "propaganda boost" for terrorists, a promising young Idaho leader dies, Otter makes an appointment, N. Idaho Rep. Heather Scott tries to work her way back into the House's good graces and Idaho Power suggests you put on a sweater. Here's what we're reading today.
    • by George Prentice
    • Jan 28, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation