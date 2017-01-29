Must-Needs at Interfaith Sanctuary: Over-the-Counter Cold Remedies, Coloring Books 

Boise Weekly

Record-breaking snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures continue to threaten some of the region's most vulnerable citizens: hundreds of homeless men, women and children who rely on Treasure Valley shelters for temporary housing. At Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, caregivers say the brutal winter weather has triggered additional challenges.“We try not to ever turn anyone away, and a lot of people are sleeping on mats in the common areas,” said Interfaith spokeswoman April Neale. “And right now there are a lot of sick people.”That's why the shelter is in need of donations of medicine and other supplies to treat illness.“It’s a very stressful situation to be homeless and cold and to be around a lot of people in a closed environment who’re sick,” said Neale. “We desperately need over-the-counter cough drops, immunity boosters, Airborne Gummies, and Emergen-C packets.”Neale added that some of the younger shelter residents would like something else: coloring books and color pencils.“Coloring books are a wonderful way for people to de-stress and have a creative outlet and to do something that eases their anxiety. It’s a remarkable thing,” said Neale. "You would be amazed at how much it eases the stress level of our guests."The community can donate items directly at the shelter every day after 6 p.m.