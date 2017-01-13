Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight to Podcast Live And More Hackfort News 

click to enlarge
-
Jack Newton CC BY-SA 2.0
-
Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight is slated to podcast live from Hackfort in 2017.
Nate Silver's first foray into the public sphere was when he developed PECOTA—a forecasting system for developing the careers of Major League Baseball players—but his claim to fame is as a political prognosticator. In the 2008 presidential election, he called the results of 49 out of 50 states, and has since established himself as America's political poll analyst-in-chief at the polling website FiveThirtyEight
.
Silver and FiveThirtyEight
are set to record a live podcast from Hackfort at the 2017 Treefort Music Fest, set for March 22-26 in downtown Boise. The topic of discussion among his panelists will be how data can offer insights into local and national political policy. The event will be accessible with a Hackfort badge ($30).
The podcast is one of several Hackfort events released in the Jan. 12 announcement from one of Treefort Music Fest's most popular sub-forts. This year, it will also host the Idaho Virtual Reality Council's "Immerse-a-thon" at Trailhead. There will also be appearances by keynote speaker Dex Torricke-Barton of SpaceX, Google and Facebook, and Mass Effect 3
co-writer Ann Lemay. Stardew Valley-builder Eric Barone will be there as part of an intimate Coffee and Conversations series that will also include Lemay and Torricke-Barton.
Also on tap will be a panel discussion of Magic: The Gathering
's business model, a board game hack with CARVR and Citizen Scientific Workshop and a discussion with Boise State University Professor Don Winiecki, creator of ANA—an art-generating computer program
.
There's a lot more on the Hackfort schedule. Check it out the full roster at its website
.