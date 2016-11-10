National Book Award-winning Poet Robin Coste Lewis to Hold Boise Reading at Ming Studios 

It takes technical prowess to do what poet Robin Coste Lewis has done. Her first volume of poetry, Voyage of the Sable Venus
, has been described by the Boise State University MFA program as "a meditation on the black female figure through time." Dwight Garner, writing for The New York Times
, called it, "a taut book of responses to lunatic cultural ideas." Her mix of biting wit, keen observations and skill won her the National Book Award for poetry in 2015.
Join Lewis Friday, Nov. 11, at Ming Studios for a reading of her work
, courtesy of the Boise State University MFA Reading Series, from 7:30-9 p.m. The event is free to attend.