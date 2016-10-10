Nationwide Recall of Nestle Drumstick Variety and Vanilla Packs 

click to enlarge
Nestle has announced a nationwide recall
Food and Drug Administration
Nestle has announced the recall of of Drumstick Club 16-count variety packs and Drumstick 24-count vanilla packs.
of some of its popular Drumstick ice cream cones after one of its manufacturing facilities failed a test for Listeria. Nestle insists no one has been reported sick, nor has its Drumstick product directly tested positive for Listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Still, the FDA confirmed early Monday
that Nestle saw positive test results for Listeria on production line equipment at its Bakersfield, Calif., plant. As a result, Nestle announced the voluntary recall of Drumstick Club 16-count variety packs and Drumstick 24-count vanilla packs.
Nestle officials said customers should not consume the product, but return it to the purchase location for a refund.
According to the FDA, "Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."
The two varieties carry distinct UPC codes, which are listed below:
