Nature Narratives 

Josh Udesen has mastered the art of freshwater fish. A Boise-based artist and educator, he has spent years on the river, gaining an aesthetic appreciation for capturing the movements and vibrant colors in his oversized paintings of fish that look good enough to eat. His life-like renderings have made him Idaho Conservation League's artist-in-residence for 2016.

Connie Wood makes encaustic wax art that explores animals, ecosystems and environmental politics. Her work has appeared at Boise State University's Student Union building, the Ketchum Arts Festival and the Jackson Art Fair.

Their works are complementary: Udesen's paintings evoke the angler's relationship with fish and the river while Wood reframes the natural through smart imagery and staggering colors.