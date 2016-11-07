70,000-Plus Votes Already Cast in Ada County 

click to enlarge
Ada County Elections
According to local elections workers, 47,627 voters took advantage of in-person early voting this year.
By all accounts, Ada County Election officials said their expansion of early voting opportunities
was a major achievement.
"It was a huge success," said Ada County Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane, the county's point person for all-things election. "We had a total of 47,627 in-person early voters."
Here's the breakdown of early in-person voting:
- Elections Headquarters20,163
- Meridian City Hall9,379
- Boise City Hall6,425
- Eagle Senior Center6,204
- Mobile "Food Truck Voting Unit 5,456
Total: 47,627
Add that to the 21,175 absentee ballots received at election headquarters as of this morning and another 2,366 received today, and McGrane said the county easily tops 70,000 early votes (absentee ballots will continue to be accepted until 8 p.m. on Tuesday).
More than 1,400 workers will be staffing Ada County's 145 polling places, which will swing open the doors at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and continue until 8 p.m.
"We hope to start counting all of those early ballots during the day on Tuesday," Ada County Clerk Chris Rich told BW. "We won't disclose the vote totals until after the polls close at 8 p.m., but I expect to have the early vote totals out to the public by as early as 9 p.m."
Keep in mind that while southern Idaho's polls will close at 8 p.m., Mountain Time, the polls will still be open in northern Idaho for another hour which is in the Pacific Time Zone, meaning election officials in Southern Idaho won't start disclosing results until 9 p.m. Mountain Time.
Election officials say they expect that a good many Idahoans who may have moved, changed their name or never voted before to take advantage of same-day voter registration on Tuesday. And veteran Ada County pollworker Jean Asson said it's easier to register than a lot of people think.
"If they've been here long enough to have an Idaho driver's license, that's really all they need," Asson told BW in this week's issue. "Otherwise, someone who has been in Idaho for 30 days or more but doesn't have an Idaho license, can bring an out-of-state license or a photo from something like a Costco card. They also need a utility bill to link them to their current address. If they don't have a utility bill, they could also use a checkbook, a car registration or even a magazine with their address on the label."
And while a good many Americans have been dreading Election Day, a few businesses are making the best of it: