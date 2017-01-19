New Knit: Making 'Pink Pussy' Hats for Women's March on Idaho 

click to enlarge
-
Marty Durand
-
Durand said making pink pussy hats was "accidental organizing."
Shortly after Thanksgiving, Marty Durand saw a pattern on the internet for a knitted "pink pussy hat." She shared it on social media, thinking one of her friends might start a knitting circle to make them. Instead, Durand began heading up a group that has made more than 100 pieces of the protest headgear in the lead-up to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and the Women's March on Idaho
.
"It was accidental organizing," Durand said. "I never meant to do it: It just kind of happened."
For months, Durand and approximately 20 other women have gathered every week to knit the hats, which are a response to audio of a 2005 conversation
between President-elect Trump and former Access Hollywood
host Billy Bush, in which Trump bragged about how he could "grab [women] by the pussy."
"He said aloud what women had been experiencing all their lives," Durand said. "You can't talk to a woman who hasn't been grabbed inappropriately sometime, somewhere. He said, 'I do it and I'm proud of it.'"
Durand's knitting group has been dispensing the hats for free, and she has mailed several to friends and family around the country. Hundreds of women's marches in all 50 states and in several foreign countries are slated for Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration. Pussy hats are set to become at least as widespread: The Pussyhat Project
plans to make 1.17 million of them for the Women's March on Washington, D.C., hoping to see "every marcher wear a pink hat."
One Pussyhat Project participant and designer already wearing one is Collette Raptosh
, the Capitol High School junior who, with Borah High School senior Nora Harren, founded People for Unity
and organized both the November Unity Rally
and the Women's March on Idaho. A photo of Raptosh sporting one of the hats appears as part of a Jan. 18 Business Insider story on the pink pussy hat phenomenon
.
Trump's approval rating among women is among the lowest for incoming presidents in recorded history. According to a Jan. 17 CNN/ORC International
poll, 61 percent of women say Trump's statements and actions since the election have made them less confident in his ability to serve as President, and 62 percent of women have an unfavorable opinion of the President-elect.