New Move, Feb. 18, The Olympic 

Seldom does someone use the phrase "new move" to describe a negative. In business, it usually suggests a climb up the professional ladder or a shift into a more fitting position. In music, it's also a positive—especially in reference to stylish, funny Portland, Ore.-based pop quintet New Move, whose visuals are as engaging as its music.

The video for "It Was No Good"—off of New Move's self-titled debut album (Bug Hunt, 2016)—is an expertly shot two-part noir comedy vignette about a museum heist perpetrated by a bandit named The Rook and his double-crossy romance with Lady Lightning, a vigilante—New Move gets bonus points for setting a supervillain lair in the Portland train station clock tower. The second video picks up the story during a police stakeout at the clock tower with a schlubby cop and his exasperated partner arguing about whether one of them ever owned a dog named Gary, and the rest of the 4:14 track is a brilliant conversation between the two.

Seeing New Move live is definitely a positive.