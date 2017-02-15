Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
Last Issue

February 15, 2017 Music » Listen Here

New Move, Feb. 18, The Olympic 

Seldom does someone use the phrase "new move" to describe a negative.

By
listenhere_newmove_alexanderfattal.jpg

Alexander Fattal

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    New Move @ The Olympic

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7 p.m. $5

Related Locations

Seldom does someone use the phrase "new move" to describe a negative. In business, it usually suggests a climb up the professional ladder or a shift into a more fitting position. In music, it's also a positive—especially in reference to stylish, funny Portland, Ore.-based pop quintet New Move, whose visuals are as engaging as its music.

The video for "It Was No Good"—off of New Move's self-titled debut album (Bug Hunt, 2016)—is an expertly shot two-part noir comedy vignette about a museum heist perpetrated by a bandit named The Rook and his double-crossy romance with Lady Lightning, a vigilante—New Move gets bonus points for setting a supervillain lair in the Portland train station clock tower. The second video picks up the story during a police stakeout at the clock tower with a schlubby cop and his exasperated partner arguing about whether one of them ever owned a dog named Gary, and the rest of the 4:14 track is a brilliant conversation between the two.

Seeing New Move live is definitely a positive.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of The Olympic

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Clay Moore @ Riverside Hotel Bar 365

    • Sun., Feb. 26, 5 p.m. FREE

  • Jimmy Bivens @ Sockeye Grill and Brewery-Cole

    • FREE

  • Staff Pick
    LED Record Release Party @ Visual Arts Collective

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m. $12 adv., $15 door
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation