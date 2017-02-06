Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
February 06, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

New Sunrise Cafe Location in Boise Set to Open Mid-Feb. 

click to enlarge Even on a gray blustery day, there's a ray of sunrise on the Bench. - PHOTO BY AMY ATKINS
  • photo by Amy Atkins
  • Even on a gray blustery day, there's a ray of sunrise on the Bench.
Good news for breakfast-lovers on the Bench: The Original Sunrise Cafe has a location in the 'hood.

Some months back, the Idaho Pizza Company location at the corner of Overland Road and Roosevelt Street shut its doors. Those of us who live nearby lamented the loss of our local and the beloved Idaho Supreme pie (and salad bar, beer, sandwiches, lunch specials, etc). Our tears soon dried, however, when we learned IPC just moved down the road into bright new digs in the Hillcrest Shopping Center.

We also had another reason to rejoice: the Original Sunrise Cafe, known in the Treasure Valley for its big beautiful breakfasts, is opening its third location in the space formerly occupied by IPC.

A quick call to the OG OSC in Meridian confirmed the Overland Road restaurant is set to open mid-February. It's good news for a brunch of us, because breakfast is our jam, and we're eggcited to toast our newest neighbor.
