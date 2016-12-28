New Year's Eve 

If skyborne spuds aren't your style, there are tons of events happening around the Valley on NYE '17. Indoor, child-friendly options include an early bird bowling party at Pinz Bowling Alley in Meridian or unlimited mini golf, go-karts and a midnight countdown at Wahooz fun zone (5 p.m., $16). Music lovers can find pretty much any genre they're looking for—including a metal show at the Knitting Factory featuring local bands Black Tooth Grin, Traitors Gate, Vault 7 and more (8 p.m., $8, 18+). Fancier folk might enjoy a concert with singer-songwriter Steve Eaton, complete with a night in and breakfast at the Riverside Hotel (7 p.m., $199+). Full listings start on Page 11.