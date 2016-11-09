Over the years, the NewDance, Up Close program by Ballet Idaho has explored the elemental side of dance and allowed local performers to explore the art of choreography. This autumn, choreographers Phyllis Rothwell Affrunti, Sayoko Knode and Daniel Ojeda—whose work The Monster and the Gift will premiere at the Winter Repertory in February—join Nathan Powell and Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin to work with local balletists, creating original pieces to be performed for small audiences. Catch their short works and contemporary pieces in the intimate space at the Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy. NewDance Up Close has become a staple of Boise's dance season and an event not to be missed.