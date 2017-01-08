Next Up: 'Right-Sizing' Boise's Main Street and Fairview Avenue 

click to enlarge
Main Street, as it merges into Fairview Avenue, is one of the most traveled corridors in Boise.
Boiseans were asked this summer to weigh in on a series of proposed changes
to Fairview Avenue and Main Streets—two of the most-traveled corridors in the city, linking the downtown core to the Boise Connector and points east. Months later, amid a historic winter freeze, the Boise City Council will weigh in Tuesday, Jan. 19 on the Ada County Highway District's proposed changes to those roadways.
The proposals will be put before the council in a City Hall workshop session, which gets underway at 4:30 p.m.
City of Boise staff point to what they call existing gaps on the Main and Fairview network. In particular, they say "the missing connections are local streets" and they're recommending "right-sizing" the corridors by adding on-street parking and enhanced bicycle facilities.
ACHD recommendations include:
- Reconfiguring Fairview between Whitewater Park Boulevard and 16th Street to provide three vehicle travel lanes, on-street parking on both sides of the street and a protected bike lane on the right side of the street.
- Reconfiguring Main Street between 16th Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard to provide three vehicle travel lanes, on-street parking on the left side of the street and a protected bike lane on the right side of the street.
- Adding another two-way cycle track to the north of Main Street across the Main Bridge.
- Adding another two-way cycle track to the south side of Fairview Avenue across the Fairview Bridge.
- Extending Fletcher Street between 27th Street and Fairview.
- Extending 26th Street south of Idaho Street.
- Expanding an alley running between Main and Fairview.
But city of Boise planners want something else added to ACHD's list of recommendations: a new east-west local street running from 23rd to 27th streets, parallel to the Boise Connector. City planners say the new street could help connectivity to the Boise Greenbelt.
