Nikki Lane, March 18, The Olympic Venue 

In the Chris Phelps-directed music video for "Highway Queen," a track from country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane's third album of the same name released in February, Lane blows into a grassy field on the outskirts of town and dons her finest stunt driver onesie in rebellious solitude. The camera cuts to her casting sultry, poppy country tunes into a gathering of friends sporting forearm tattoos, trucker hats and T-shirts.

"Highway Queen don't need no king," she sings before driving a Ford F-350 on risers over junk cars as gawkers grin approvingly.

The delight and creativity come from being alone, finding friends, following her bliss and getting the hell out of Dodge. Lucky for us, Lane is getting the hell into Boise, where she'll be joined Saturday, March 18 by Robert Ellis and Jonathan Tyler at The Olympic.

Lane and her music are so fun it doesn't matter whether you personally like country music, because if you don't, it just means you haven't heard her play.