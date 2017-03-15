Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
Last Issue

March 15, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Nikki Lane, March 18, The Olympic Venue 

Lucky for us, Lane is getting the hell into Boise, where she'll be joined by Robert Ellis and Jonathan Tyler at The Olympic.

By
listenhere_nikkilane_courtesy.jpg

Courtesy Nikki Lane

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Nikki Lane: Highway Queen Tour @ The Olympic

    • Sat., March 18, 7 p.m. $15 adv., $17 door
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

In the Chris Phelps-directed music video for "Highway Queen," a track from country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane's third album of the same name released in February, Lane blows into a grassy field on the outskirts of town and dons her finest stunt driver onesie in rebellious solitude. The camera cuts to her casting sultry, poppy country tunes into a gathering of friends sporting forearm tattoos, trucker hats and T-shirts.

"Highway Queen don't need no king," she sings before driving a Ford F-350 on risers over junk cars as gawkers grin approvingly.

The delight and creativity come from being alone, finding friends, following her bliss and getting the hell out of Dodge. Lucky for us, Lane is getting the hell into Boise, where she'll be joined Saturday, March 18 by Robert Ellis and Jonathan Tyler at The Olympic.

Lane and her music are so fun it doesn't matter whether you personally like country music, because if you don't, it just means you haven't heard her play.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of The Olympic

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • LOCASH @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Mon., March 27, 8 p.m. $22.50-$55
    • Buy from TicketWeb

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Brown Bag Lecture: 150 Years of Idaho Latino History Through Song and Word @ Washington Group Plaza

    • FREE

  • Open Mic With Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill @ Pengilly's Saloon

    • Mondays, 8 p.m. Continues through March 27 FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation