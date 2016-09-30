North Idaho Junior High Students Behind Bars Following Discovery of 'Hit Lists' 

click to enlarge
Security has been tightened and a pair of northern Idaho teenagers are behind bars after the discovery of so-called "hit lists" targeting students at Lakeland Junior High School in the Kootenai County town of Rathdrum.
Officials confirmed late Thursday that a 13- and 14-year-old were being held at the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with the incident.
The Coeur d'Alene Press this morning reports
the school district superintendent sent a message to parents apologizing for failing to notify them of the situation sooner. The first alleged "hit list" was discovered at the school on Tuesday. The letter did not go home to parents until Thursday.
"We apologize for not sending parent notifications Tuesday night and have taken steps to rectify that error," wrote Superintendent Becky Meyer. "As I am in my first year as superintendent, I will be reviewing all protocols and am taking steps to ensure that timely communication occurs moving forward."
KREM-TV reports
that when Rathdrum police were called to investigate, a school resource officer was able to point to the first suspect and the investigation then led to a second student. They were taken into custody separately, but each is charged with threatening violence on school property.
Meanwhile, school officials say they're taking extra security precautions at the junior high.