Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 28
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 21
December 28, 2016 Music » Listen Here

NYE Party Feat. Hollow Wood, St. Terrible and Harvey Krishna, Dec. 31, Neurolux 

PARADIGMAGENCY
  • ParadigmAgency

  • Duck Club New Year's Eve Party: Hollow Wood @ Neurolux

    • Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $10 adv., $12 door
Celebrating the end of the year can be tricky. Temperatures in Boise are usually low enough to make birds fall dead out of the sky; then, there's a glut of red-herring events like ugly sweater parties and whatever's happening at your boss' house.

Duck Club and Neurolux are keeping the leap into 2017 simple with a big local music show, headlined by Hollow Wood, which has developed a loyal following in Boise with an Americana sound that's a cross between Mumford & Sons and Regina Spektor. The band's EP Wallflower (self-released, 2015) was rated by the Boise Weekly as one of the best local albums of 2015.

The trio will be joined by St. Terrible, hot off the June 2016 self-release of The Gospel of Nothingness, and longtime Boise psychedelic rocker Harvey Krishna. Screw the office party: This show is going to be one for the books.

