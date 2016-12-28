NYE Party Feat. Hollow Wood, St. Terrible and Harvey Krishna, Dec. 31, Neurolux 

Celebrating the end of the year can be tricky. Temperatures in Boise are usually low enough to make birds fall dead out of the sky; then, there's a glut of red-herring events like ugly sweater parties and whatever's happening at your boss' house.

Duck Club and Neurolux are keeping the leap into 2017 simple with a big local music show, headlined by Hollow Wood, which has developed a loyal following in Boise with an Americana sound that's a cross between Mumford & Sons and Regina Spektor. The band's EP Wallflower (self-released, 2015) was rated by the Boise Weekly as one of the best local albums of 2015.

The trio will be joined by St. Terrible, hot off the June 2016 self-release of The Gospel of Nothingness, and longtime Boise psychedelic rocker Harvey Krishna. Screw the office party: This show is going to be one for the books.