NYT Reports on Boise State's Attachment to its 'Smurf Turf' 

If Boise is most known for anything outside the Northwest, it's for the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. So iconic is Boise State University's "Smurf Turf" that the school is willing to go to court to protect it.
Boise's State's intense attachment to its unusually hued football field caught the attention of The New York Times
, which explored the legal means the university has available not only to keep other schools from installing their own fake blue grass without first seeking its permission, but turf of any color other than green.
.