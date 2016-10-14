Obama: No More Restrictions on Cuban Rum, Cigars 

click to enlarge
Havana, Cuba
More than a half-century after President John Kennedy made Cuban cigars and rum contraband, President Barack Obama announced Friday morning
he will lift restrictions on the treasured vices, allowing American tourists to bring home all the Cuban rum and cigars they wish.
The executive action, which goes into effect Monday, Oct. 17, allows Americans to purchase unlimited quantities of Cuban rum and cigars in any country where they are sold as long as they are for personal consumption. No online or direct mail sales/deliveries to U.S. homes or businesses are allowed under the new rule.
Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter joined
eight other governors in October 2015 calling for the suspension of travel and trade embargoes against the island nation.
Otter last led an Idaho delegation to Cuba in 2007, including dozens of business leaders and government officials. An official release from the governor's office touted deals to sell biotechnology, seed potatoes and plenty of meat. Otter has been to Cuba no fewer than four times—three times as a congressman and a fourth time as governor in 2007.
Friday's White House announcement comes in the wake of Obama's decision to normalize
relations with the Communist country.
"The progress of the last two years, bolstered by today's action, should remind the world of what's possible when we look to the future together," said Obama in Friday's announcement.