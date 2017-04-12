Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
Last Issue

April 12, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Oceans of Mars, April 15, Boise Hempfest 

By
listenhere_oceansmars_courtesyband.jpg

Courtesy Band

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Boise HempFest 2017 @ Julia Davis Park

    • Sat., April 15, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

When Eric Bruckbauer played Boise a few years ago, it was with his band Warning: Danger!, a four-piece punk outfit from the Pacific Northwest that played songs about safety. No, really. It was part novelty, all party. Bruckbauer returns to town on Tax Day with his other band, Oceans of Mars, another party-punk four-piece from the Portland-Seattle area.

"The focus is still on having a good time," Bruckbauer said, and, to that end, outrageous props and crazy costumes are an essential element of an OOM show—but so is talent.

Band members Bruckbauer, Ian Etheridge, Seth Jackson and Marcus Saxon are "veterans of the Northwest music scene" and no matter how "goofy and nasty" OOM songs are—"themes range from a love of nachos and beer to a birthday party for Satan"—they are well-crafted, danceable and addictive.

OOM joins a lineup of talented acts and speakers Saturday, April 15 at the annual Boise Hempfest for a day of entertainment and cannabis education. Just remember: No smoking allowed.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Julia Davis Park

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Boise HempFest 2017 @ Julia Davis Park

    • Sat., April 15, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Mississippi Marshall: Keeping the Blues... the Blues @ Riverside Hotel Sapphire Room

    • Mon., May 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15 adv., $15-$20 door
    • Buy Tickets

  • J.R. (Riviero) Kinsey @ High Note Cafe

    • Fri., April 14, 7 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation