Oceans of Mars, April 15, Boise Hempfest 

When Eric Bruckbauer played Boise a few years ago, it was with his band Warning: Danger!, a four-piece punk outfit from the Pacific Northwest that played songs about safety. No, really. It was part novelty, all party. Bruckbauer returns to town on Tax Day with his other band, Oceans of Mars, another party-punk four-piece from the Portland-Seattle area.

"The focus is still on having a good time," Bruckbauer said, and, to that end, outrageous props and crazy costumes are an essential element of an OOM show—but so is talent.

Band members Bruckbauer, Ian Etheridge, Seth Jackson and Marcus Saxon are "veterans of the Northwest music scene" and no matter how "goofy and nasty" OOM songs are—"themes range from a love of nachos and beer to a birthday party for Satan"—they are well-crafted, danceable and addictive.

OOM joins a lineup of talented acts and speakers Saturday, April 15 at the annual Boise Hempfest for a day of entertainment and cannabis education. Just remember: No smoking allowed.