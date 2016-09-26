UPDATE: Lawmen, Deceased Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting Outside Garden City Police HQ 

Sept. 26, 3:45 p.m.Investigators have identified the names of the Boise and Garden City Police officers involved in Monday morning's pre-dawn shooting incident which left a man dead behind the wheel of his vehicle, outside of the Garden City Police Headquarters.Officers involved were:Boise Police Officer Jason Green, with eight years of experience as a police officer.Boise Police Office Joe Martinez, with 14 years as a police officer.Garden City Corporal Scott Crimin with 28 years of experience as a police officer.Garden City Police Officer Joel Ellsworth with ten years of experience as a police officer.Investigators said the deceased, 52-year-old Anthony Bauer had been on parole for felony grand theft charges out of Garden City. Police said he had been driving a stolen vehicle.Sept. 26, 3:07 p.m.The Ada County coroner has released the name of a man killed during an early morning Sept. 26 officer-involved shooting incident at the Garden City Police Department.Anthony Ray Bauer, 52, with no known fixed address, was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. due to multiple gunshot wounds.The incident remains under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force led by the Idaho State Police.The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to investigate an early morning officer-involved shooting outside the offices of the Garden City Police Department.Details are scant on who fired when, but initial reports from the scene were that four police officers fired their weapons, as did the driver of a Dodge Durango that crashed into the building housing the police headquarters. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.The incident started when dispatch from the Eagle Police Department reported suspicious activity on the 2300 block of Elliot Street. When police arrived on the scene they spotted a suspect driving away in a white Dodge Durango. After a brief pursuit, Eagle police ended the chase.A short time later, the same vehicle reportedly pulled into the parking lot of the Garden City Police Department on the 300 block of East 50th Street. When Garden City and Boise police officers reportedly approached the vehicle, they said the driver brandished a weapon. That's when shots were fired and the driver crashed his vehicle into the building.Initial reports indicate more shots were fired by police, shattering the windshield and the passenger windows of the vehicle. The Ada County coroner arrived on the scene before sunrise and pronounced the driver dead. Police said none of the officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.Idaho State Police is the lead agency in the investigation. A spokesman for the Garden City Police Department said the parking lot of its headquarters was still considered a crime scene by mid-morning.