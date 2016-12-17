Official Ballot Recounts in Eastern Idaho Result in Zero Change 

click image
While other states (Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin) have seen multiple challenges to the Nov. 8 election results, Idaho has only seen two and, according to the Idaho State Journal
, ballot recounts in Bannock County didn't change anything.
After Democratic candidate Mike Saville lost by more than 4,400 votes to incumbent Idaho State Senator Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) for legislative district No. 28, Saville claimed firmware in the ballot-counting machines had been tampered with.
Saville wasn't the only one. Republican candidate Tom Katsilometes, who lost his bid for the state Senate in District No. 29 to Mark Nye (D-Pocatello), claimed the Bannock County vote-counting machines "were not properly prepared and certified." Nye told the State Journal
Katsilometes' challenge was little more than sour grapes and "an attack on the very good city clerks and county clerks."
Bannock County officials recounted the results, and the State Journal
reports zero change in the Katsilometes vs. Nye race and a difference of seven votes in the Saville vs. Guthrie race: Saville gained three votes, and Guthrie gained four.
Tim Hurst, chief deputy to the office of the Idaho Secretary of State, oversaw the recount. He told the State Journal
, "I have over 40 years of elections experience, and I've never had a tabulator that was tampered with."