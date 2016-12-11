One Dead, Five Injured in Boise Apartment Building Fire 

click to enlarge Google Earth

The Arbor Crossing Apartments are bordered by North Street and Stoker Lane, off of State Street.

W Stoker #fire update: 2 adults/1 child treated on scene & 1 was transported for further treatment. 1 fatality. 1 firefighter injury. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) December 10, 2016

Investigators are working to piece together the cause of a fire that swept through the Arbor Crossing Apartment Complex on Saturday, killing one person and injuring five others.After neighbors heard a series of smoke alarms and called 911, the Boise Fire Department dispatched 10 engines and four trucks to the 5100 block of West Stoker Lane just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, flames and heavy smoke were pouring through the building. The Eagle and Meridian fire departments also helped knock down the fire.As of Sunday morning, officials had not released any information about the person killed in the fire. Another person was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two adults and one child were also treated on the scene and one firefighter was injured battling the blaze.Meanwhile, the Red Cross is aiding families and individuals displaced by the fire.