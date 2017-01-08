One-Two Punch: Massive Snow Removal Effort Continues, Forecasters Warn of Flooding 

The National Weather Service office in Boise reports warmer temperatures and low-elevation rainfall could trigger flooding in valley locations.
City of Boise
City of Boise's downtown snow removal update as of the evening of Jan. 7, 2016.
With soil still frozen from a record-breaking winter storm system, melt water from more than a foot of snow already on the ground across much of the Treasure Valley won't be absorbed into the ground, swelling local streams and rivers and inundating low-lying areas. Snow and ice-clogged gutters and storm drains could also contribute to the flood potential.
Along the Idaho/Oregon border, the Payette County Sheriff's Office has already alerted some residents to prepare for evacuation after an ice jam caused the Snake River to overflow on Saturday. A CodeRED
alert has been issued to residents along the Snake River, just north of Payette.
Treasure Valley commuters will be met by freezing rain early Monday, with precipitation turning to snow in the evening. The mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to stay in the Treasure Valley until mid-week.
Meanwhile, the Ada County Highway District continued to push dozens of snow plows and de-icing vehicles across the county's 4,800 lane-miles. The cities of Boise and Meridian, and even the Idaho National Guard, assisted in the snow removal effort Saturday.
In Boise, where police have covered many downtown parking meters with no parking signs so streets can be accessible to plows, snow removal crews concentrated on Sixth Street and the BoDo neighborhood Saturday night. A number of cars have already been towed from downtown streets and city officials warn that cars parked on-street continue to hamper their efforts.
City officials released a map detailing where they have been concentrating snow removal work late Saturday.