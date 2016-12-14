Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
Last Issue

December 14, 2016 Opinion » Note

Opening the Door to Housing First 

By

It's practically a holiday tradition that news media outlets report stories related to homelessness when the weather turns cold—often filled with warm sentiments about supporting those in need and reminding those who aren't in (as much) need how thankful they ought to be. Peppered among those stories are dire warnings about the dangers of freezing temperatures and a few inspirational profiles of folks who have risen above adversity.

Those are often great—and important—stories, but the issues surrounding homelessness are perennial. This week, Boise Weekly offers two stories that dig into homelessness both in Boise and elsewhere in the region with an eye toward where we've been, where we are and where we're going with the fight to lessen the number of people who struggle to keep a roof over their head.

On Page 6, BW News Editor George Prentice looks back a year to when Boise police dismantled the Cooper Court tent city that had grown up behind Interfaith Sanctuary. Among the most tense moments in Boise's history of dealing with homelessness, the Cooper Court clearance spurred new action by city officials and advocates. Today, with more optimism and energy behind efforts to secure long-term solutions, the first concrete steps have been taken to establish a single-site, permanent housing model to serve the homeless in Boise.

Referred to as "Housing First," the model is certainly a first for Boise, but not for Salt Lake City. Our sister alternative newspaper Salt Lake City Weekly put Housing First under the microscope in a November report, which we republish on Page 8.

As might be expected, City Weekly found Housing First has achieved mixed results: while it has been a boon for many of Salt Lake's homeless, lack of funding has led to big holes in the safety net. What's more, providing a safe and healthy environment for residents at the city's Palmer Court housing center has turned out to be a big headache for first responders, especially police.

While Salt Lake City's experience has been its own, Boise would do well to consider some of the challenges that have come with Housing First—lest our optimism get the better of us.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Note »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Winter Garden aGlow

Latest in Note

  • 'Them Damn Pictures'

    No other American editorial cartoonist—or artist of any type—ever rocked the boat as hard as Thomas Nast.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Dec 7, 2016

  • Trust and Consequences

    Project Censored and its annual top 10 list of under- or unreported news stories shines a light on a handful of important pieces of journalism that deserved better and more attention in the past year.
    • Nov 30, 2016

  • Happy Thanksgiving

    Whether you flew the coop to be with family elsewhere or stayed put in the City of Trees, we hope your Thanksgiving holiday was a happy and safe one.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Boise Brewing's 1-Year Anniversary Party @ Boise Brewing Co.

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Create Common Good Open House @ Create Common Good Kitchen

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 5-7 p.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    8 Days Out Holiday Bazaar @ The Alano Club of Boise

    • Sat., Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation