Opera Idaho Presents: Massinet's Werther 

When then-24-year-old Johann Wolfgang von Goethe published his first novel, The Sorrows of Young Werther, he had no idea how much it would affect his life. When Goethe—who also wrote Faust, The Apprenticeship of Wilhelm Meister and Elective Affinities—died in 1832, Werther was his still most popular book, inspiring countless tributes and works of art. Among them is Werther, the four-act opera by Jules Massenet. Premiering 60 years after Goethe's death, this drama lyrique introduced opera-goers to the longing and lovable titular character; his beautiful love interest, Charlotte; and her fiance, Albert. Catch this classic, presented by Opera Idaho, at The Egyptian with Julie Miller as Charlotte, Joshua Dennis as Werther and Jason Detwiler as Albert.